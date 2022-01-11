What is the latest with Jordan Hugill at West Brom as potential Norwich City recall looms?

West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael has admitted the club is currently focused on outgoings after the arrival of Orlando City striker Daryl Dike earlier this month.

Forking out a reported £7m fee to lure the 21-year-old to The Hawthorns, a surprising investment considering the club’s reluctance to spend during the summer window, it seems as though the club believe they have completed the bulk of their incoming business with a striker previously at the top of their wishlist.

Although it could be argued the Baggies needed another forward regardless of players’ form, calls for a new front man were only made louder by Jordan Hugill’s underwhelming form in the West Midlands so far this season.

Quiz: Can you name which club West Brom signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Alex Mowatt? Leeds Huddersfield Barnsley Sheffield United

Joining on a season-long loan spell from Norwich City, having only scored four goals in 31 league appearances for the Canaries last term, his goalscoring record hasn’t improved under Ismael having only managed to get on the scoresheet once in 20 displays during 2021/22.

And with his form failing to improve, he was even an unused substitute in Albion’s last two games against Brighton and Hove Albion and Cardiff City, potentially increasing suspicion that he may be on his way back to Norfolk soon.

Last month, The Sun had reported that he was set to be recalled by Dean Smith’s men during this month, although that has failed to materialise as of yet despite recent omissions.

In a latest update, current manager Ismael revealed last week that he had engaged in discussions with the 29-year-old regarding his future and though he didn’t reveal what was said during that conversation, he failed to rule out an early return for the forward.

It’s currently unclear who holds the power in terms of a potential recall – and it also remains to be seen whether the club are willing to let a forward option go with Dike and Callum Robinson not guaranteed to remain fully fit for the remainder of the season, Karlan Grant mostly playing out wide and Reyes Cleary yet to make his Championship debut despite showing real promise.

Albion have been linked with the likes of Cauley Woodrow and Callum Lang, although any other potential incomings may depend on whether they can offload another forward in Kenneth Zohore, whose future at The Hawthorns looks bleak.

At this stage, Zohore looks set to stay at the club having not had the opportunity to put himself in the shop window for much of this season, rarely being played and suffering with injuries.

And in the end, this could see Hugill stay, though who has the power to end his loan agreement could be crucial in what happens regarding this future this month. He may want to go out on loan to a different club in a bid to change his fortunes – and the clock is ticking.