What is the latest with Jonson Clarke-Harris as Rangers and Sheffield United circle?

Peterborough United will be playing Championship football this season and whilst it was a collective effort to win promotion, there’s no denying that Jonson Clarke-Harris was key to the success the team had.

The 27-year-old hit a brilliant 31 goals in 45 games for Darren Ferguson’s men, which meant speculation surrounding his future was inevitable even after The Posh were promoted.

And, that’s proven to be the case, with Rangers, Sheffield United, West Brom and Bournemouth just some of the clubs who have been credited with an interest in the prolific striker.

But, is a move likely in the window? Here we look at the latest.

Even with the new season nearly upon us, the talk around Clarke-Harris won’t go away, so that suggests the interest in him is genuine.

Of course, Peterborough won’t want to sell their star man as they look to establish themselves as a Championship club, and with the player having three years left on his deal, they importantly don’t need to cash in.

However, history has shown with the club that they money can talk. Ivan Toney, Jack Marriott and Dwight Gayle are three of many who have left The Posh for decent sums and Clarke-Harris will have his price.

So far, no offers have been forthcoming but that can change quickly and it’s likely to be the case as the window really starts to pick up in August.

Ultimately, the newly-promoted will rightly demand a significant fee for their clinical attacker and it’s going to be down to any interested clubs to put up the cash required. Whether Clarke-Harris leaves or not remains to be seen, but you can expect Peterborough’s resolve to be seriously tested.

