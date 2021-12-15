What is the latest with Johnnie Jackson’s situation at Charlton Athletic?

Johnnie Jackson remains in caretaker charge of Charlton Athletic with many bemused that he has not yet earned the job on a permanent basis.

The former club captain and assistant manager took over the reins with the club having picked up just nine points from their opening 13 league games this season.

The turnaround has been sensational with the Addicks picking up six wins, two draws and losing once to have supporters dreaming of a play-off push in the second half of the season.

Current club captain Jason Pearce has been the most recent senior player to come out in support of Jackson in the South London Press on Monday. The South London Press sports editor Richard Cawley also tweeted on Sunday that he feels it is a matter of when not if, Jackson is appointed as the club’s permanent manager.

He'll be permanent boss, that's the main thing. I'd expect it to get announced next week. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) December 12, 2021

Alongside the outstanding league form, Charlton have progressed into the last 16 of the Papa John’s Trophy and the FA Cup third round where they will host Norwich City of the Premier League.

Jackson confirmed that discussions were ongoing about his future at the club and stressed that the situation needs sorting so that plans can be put in place for the January transfer window, speaking to the South London Press after Saturday’s 2-0 win over Cambridge United.

The Addicks travel to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday before more local outings against AFC Wimbledon and Gillingham to end 2021. With targets being identified and certain areas of the squad needing reinforcements, it is of paramount importance that Jackson’s future is sealed as soon as possible.