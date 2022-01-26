What is the latest with John Swift’s situation at Reading FC amid previous Leeds United transfer chatter?

The future of Reading FC midfielder John Swift has been well documented this season – especially after his flying start to the 2021-22 campaign.

Seven goals and five assists in the first nine Championship matches of the campaign saw the former Chelsea playmaker grab a load of attention, and his current stats of eight goals and 11 assists in 26 outings read pretty well.

Naturally that will lead to interest from bigger clubs and with Swift now 26 years of age, the time may be coming for him to move on to the top flight of English football.

And those rumours have been rife for the last few months, with the club most linked to his signature being Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United.

What’s the latest though in terms of a potential move this month though and the chances of him signing a new deal at the Select Car Leasing Stadium though?

Well per BerkshireLive’s update at the start of the month, it doesn’t appear that Swift will be getting a new deal offered to him despite his sensation form.

Financial concerns mean that Reading will have to get their top earners off the wage bill in the near future – Swift being one of them.

But they also do not want to sell their talisman mid-season, meaning they are happy to wait until the summer to lose him on a free transfer instead of recouping a fee for him in January.

Daily Mirror journalist David Anderson, who is a regular reporter of all things Leeds, told GiveMeSport this week that Swift wants to wait until the summer to decide where to move on to, with a departure seemingly inevitable at this point.

As it stands, Leeds won’t get their hands on him this month but if they wait until the summer then they could have a real bargain on their hands if their interest is still live.