What is the latest with John Swift at Reading FC amid West Ham and Leeds transfer links?

It is perhaps no surprise that the future of Reading midfielder John Swift has been the subject of much speculation, in the lead-up to this month’s transfer window.

The 26-year-old has been in outstanding form for the Royals so far this season, scoring eight goals and providing nine assists in 22 Championship appearances for the club.

With his contract also expiring at the end of this season, and Reading under some pressure to straighten things out financially in the wake of a six-point deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules, that could make Swift an appealing signing for clubs for a number of reasons.

Which club did Reading sign these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Danny Drinkwater? (Loan) Arsenal Chelsea Leicester City Tottenham Hotspur

Indeed, that is something that a number of Premier League sides appear to have taken note of, with the likes of West Ham and Leeds United both credited with an interest in the midfielder recently.

But while those clubs could be appealing to Swift given their size and top-flight status, it seems the midfielder may not be going anywhere this month, after all.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, Reading are becoming increasingly confident that Swift will remain with the club beyond the end of the January transfer window.

It is understood that the need to pay a fee for Swift, plus the midfielder’s sizeable contract, means it would not be cheap for those interested clubs to complete a deal.

Recent reports from Leeds Live meanwhile, have claimed that no serious interest has yet been shown in Swift, and that the player himself is expecting to stay at Reading beyond the January transfer window, due to the Royals demanding an “extraordinary amount” for his signing.

With all that in mind, it seems that despite evidence suggesting a move could make sense for those involved, Swift may not be going anywhere, any time soon.