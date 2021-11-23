What is the latest with John Souttar amid Stoke City and Nottingham Forest transfer interest?

Hearts defender John Souttar is a man in demand as the January transfer window approaches thanks to his fine form in the Scottish Premiership for Hearts.

The 25-year-old has played 13 times for the Jam Tarts in the league this season, scoring three times and has only been a part of two defeats.

It is a run of form that has seen Souttar force his way back into the Scotland squad and he was on the scoresheet in a World Cup qualifier against Denmark last week.

With his contract expiring in the summer though, Souttar could be about to end his near six-year association with the Edinburgh club though as a host of clubs circle for his signature.

Football League World’s exclusive sources believe that Stoke City are leading the race to sign the centre-back in January ahead of their league rivals Nottingham Forest – of course his younger brother Harry plays for the Potters but will be sidelined long-term with a knee injury.

What is the latest on Souttar’s future north of the border though? Well per a report from the Scottish Sun, Souttar looks destined for the exit door at Tynecastle.

He can start talking to clubs not from Scotland on a pre-contract agreement from December 1, which will send a host of Championship outfits – including Stoke and Forest – into action.

The Scottish Sun believe that NINE second tier English sides are chasing Souttar, but Celtic and Rangers are also reportedly interested in securing his services as well.

Signing a pre-contract deal with an English club wouldn’t stop Hearts from potentially doing a deal to bring a move forward though to January as they may look to recoup a fee for Souttar at their last opportunity, but it’s set to be a major battle for his signature.