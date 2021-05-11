What is the latest with Joe Worrall at Nottingham Forest amid transfer links to West Ham?

While it’s been a disappointing season for Nottingham Forest, Joe Worrall is one Reds player that can certainly hold his head high after 2020/21.

Forest conceded fewer goals than any team outside the Championship’s top four this term and Worrall was an integral part of their resolute defensive line – with his performances earning him the East Midlands club’s Player of the Season award.

It seems, however, that winning that award could well mark the end of his City Ground career as interest is building ahead of the summer window.

Burnley have been linked with the defender in previous windows and are tipped to reignite that this summer, while West Ham United and Norwich City are also understood to be keen on him.

Worrall penned a new contract last February and as that is set to run until 2024, the Reds are in a strong negotiating position when it comes to the defender and certainly under no obligation to sell him.

Even so, general opinion seems to point toward his exit. Lee Hendrie has tipped him that could be on the move this summer, while journalist Alan Nixon has indicated that he’s likely to leave the club if a “proper offer” is made.

The centre-back was valued at £10 million back in January but West Ham insiders Claret & Hugh have suggested it could cost the Hammers as little as £6 million to land him in the upcoming window.

That would seem a fantastic price for a defender that at just 24, should have the best years of his career ahead of him.

Extremely honoured to pick up these awards, I would like to thank everybody for your support this season. This season, off the back of the last, has been disappointing and way below par from us all. Next season is a chance to try and achieve something special.

Thank you!♥️🌲#NFFC pic.twitter.com/Ubq8nhxd0O — Joe Worrall (@JoeWorrall5) May 9, 2021

The player himself seems focussed on achieving “something special” with Forest next term but this is a transfer saga that doesn’t seem likely to go away any time soon.