What is the latest with Joe Rodon ever since leaving Swansea City?

Swansea City have produced many talented players over the years, with Joe Rodon one who many at the club always had high hopes for.

Such faith in the centre-back was justified, as he would go on to play just 54 appearances for the Welsh outfit before he was picked up by Tottenham in a deal that was worth around £11m.

However, it’s fair to say his time in north London has been mixed. Having been signed by Jose Mourinho, the defender was always going to need to be patient for opportunities given the quality of players available for the Portuguese coach.

Yet, Rodon did make his mark in his first season in the Premier League, making 14 appearances in total and he generally did well when he featured.

But, the changes at Spurs haven’t really helped Rodon and he has been on the fringes under Antonio Conte, which includes just one start this year, against Morecambe in the FA Cup.

With Conte not turning to the 24-year-old in recent weeks despite Spurs’ struggles, it’s fair to say the future doesn’t look great for Rodon under the Italian, even if he has complemented the defender in the press at times.

You would expect Spurs will be in the market for at least one new centre-back in the summer, so getting minutes is going to be extremely difficult for the Swansea academy graduate moving forward.

So, it will be interesting to see what the next step is for Rodon, as he may need to move away if he is going to fulfil his potential.

