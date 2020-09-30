What is the latest with Joe Pigott amid Reading and Swansea transfer links?

Reading and Swansea City are reportedly keen on a deal to sign AFC Wimbledon forward Joe Pigott according to The Mirror’s Live Transfer Blog (29th September, 9:56am).

Pigott has been a rare bright spark for the League One side in a trick few years for the club, as they battle to stay in the third-tier in English football.

The forward has netted 34 goals in 110 appearances in total for AFC Wimbledon, and it won’t come as a surprise to see him being linked with a move elsewhere before the summer transfer window closes.

But the 26-year-old is out-of-contract at the end of the 2020/21 season, which has seen him linked with a move to both Reading and Swansea City.

A move to the Royals would make sense in their current predicament, with Lucas Joao being forced off with a shoulder injury in their recent win over Cardiff City.

He could be set for a short spell on the sidelines, so therefore it would make sense to target a striker that can hold the ball up and bring other players into play like Pigott can.

The Royals are also sat second in the Championship table, and level on points with league-leaders Bristol City after their opening three matches, so Pigott would be signing for a club in impressive form.

Swansea have ambitions of winning promotion back into the Premier League, but there will be questions asked as to whether Pigott would get the regular minutes he’ll be wanting with Steve Cooper’s side.

The Swans boss already has some strong options in attack this season, so it’ll be interesting to see which club he decides to move to before the summer transfer window closes.

It is claimed by The Mirror’s Transfer Blog (29th September, 9:56am), that a fee in the region of £200,000 could be enough to strike a deal to sign Pigott, although it remains to be seen as to whether any formal offers have actually been made for his services.

Clubs have until mid-October to complete domestic transfers, and we’re certainly in for an interesting few weeks with this potential deal for Pigott, who will surely have had his head turned by interest from Championship teams.