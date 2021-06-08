What is the latest with Joao Carvalho after his spell away from Nottingham Forest?

Joao Carvalho’s time over in Spain with Almeria ended in disappointment at the weekend.

After losing 3-0 to Girona in the first leg of the Spanish Segunda play-offs, Almeria were unable to turn the tie around.

Instead, a goalless home draw on Saturday means that they will be playing in Spain’s second division for yet another year.

This subsequently places Carvalho’s future in doubt.

Carvalho left Nottingham Forest on loan in the summer, moving to Almeria for the season with an option to buy.

The Reds’ club-record signing failed to make a real impact at the City Ground, and has struggled for consistent form over in Spain.

Carvalho made 36 appearances for Almeria, starting 19 times in the league. He registered three assists, but failed to score a single goal for the club in any competition.

In fact, Carvalho was taken off at half-time in the first leg, and was an unused substitute in the second leg after a disappointing performance in the first clash.

Carvalho’s future now remains uncertain. With Almeria missing out on promotion, it remains to be seen if they have the financial power to activate their option to buy, or even if they would want to.

Carvalho has hardly set the world alight over in Spain, and the club may feel that better options can be acquired this summer.

The midfielder will now return to Forest and look to make an impact under Chris Hughton in pre-season, but it remains to be seen whether he can rediscover his form in a Garibaldi shirt, after a turbulent loan spell in Spain.

Forest fans, in an ideal world, would love to see Carvalho splitting defences and playing for Forest week in, week out. The reality of that happening, though, is unlikely.