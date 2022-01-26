What is the latest with Jermain Defoe’s situation amid Sunderland, Oxford transfer links

We are now entering the final stages of the 2022 January transfer window and a host of EFL clubs will be looking to ensure they wrap up their business before the deadline.

One saga that may well stretch on beyond Monday evening is Jermain Defoe’s future as the 39-year-old striker is a free agent, meaning he can sign for a club after the window closes.

Defoe left Rangers earlier this month after the mutual termination of his contract and has been linked with a string of EFL clubs, including League One promotion hopefuls Sunderland and Oxford United.

There have been mixed messages in the last week when it comes to the experienced forward’s potential return to the Stadium of Light, though he admitted himself that it is a possibility last week.

On Saturday, The Northern Echo reported that Lee Johnson’s reservations about his role in the squad and fitness were holding up a potential deal.

However, Johnson has since dismissed that as “misinformation” and reiterated that they’re “working very hard to bring him in, but it has to be right”.

From Oxford’s perspective, Karl Robinson refused to comment on links to Defoe last week but made some cryptic comments on the weekend about not chasing potential signings and no players being bigger to the club – though it’s unclear whether the former England international was who he was talking about.

There’s been nothing concrete concerning a potential move to any club since – though rumours continue to fly on social media – but Black Cats legend Kevin Phillips has had his say, suggesting that it could work if Defoe was joining as a player/coach but that he has “reservations” about him re-signing in just a playing role.

The 39-year-old may not have a club but it appears he’s still working hard to stay in shape and wants everyone to know he is, as he took to Instagram to provide a clip of him working hard in the gym.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jermain Defoe OBE (@iamjermaindefoe)

There may not be a hard deadline over a potential deal for Defoe but you’d imagine we will see some movement in the next week or so.