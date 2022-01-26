What is the latest with Jeff Hendrick’s situation at Newcastle amid Middlesbrough transfer talk?

Middlesbrough are interested in bolstering their attacking ranks with Jeff Hendrick according to Talksport’s Alex Crook.

The news broke on Tuesday morning with the final week of the transfer window set to be a very busy one in the North East.

Hendrick, who was picked up by Premier League Burnley in the summer of 2016 for over £10 million according to Transfermarkt, has been out of favour at Newcastle United this season and the 29-year-old will be desperate for some regular first team football.

The Republic of Ireland international has a contract at St James’ Park until the summer of 2024, however having failed to manage a single league start this season, Boro may well not have to fork out significant funds to bring him in.

It is easy to see Hendrick fitting in nicely under Chris Wilder, either as an attack-minded member of the central midfield contingent or playing off of a lone striker.

With the clubs around them strengthening their squads, Boro will feel like they need to act despite getting the majority of their business done early in the window.

Hendrick has just 200 second tier appearances to his name and in that could bring valuable experience to the squad in forward areas.

The big 2022 Middlesbrough quiz: One question about every first-team player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 28 Who did the club sign Joe Lumley from? Wigan Athletic Bolton Wanderers Queens Park Rangers Sunderland

The nature of a deal remains up in the air, it could be more feasible for Boro to take Hendrick on loan for the rest of the season initially, giving them a chance to assess his ability before potentially investing in a permanent transfer after the season’s conclusion.

This feels like a deal that could rumble on until very close to the deadline.