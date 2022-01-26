What is the latest with Jed Wallace’s situation at Millwall amid Nottingham Forest transfer news?

Nottingham Forest are still hoping to bring in Millwall’s Jed Wallace before the transfer deadline at the end of the month.

It is said however that the Lions have no interest in selling their talisman to a divisional rival, especially one that also has hopes of achieving a play-off finish.

This is despite the fact that Wallace is set to see his contract at the Den expire come the end of the season, thus raising the possibility that he could leave for free.

Talks are said to have stalled between the two clubs, which means Forest could well turn their attentions to other targets as they seek to give Steve Cooper the best chance of achieving promotion this season.

Wallace has previously spoken of his loyalty to Millwall, so it would be interesting to see if he ends up leaving this month, especially as there isn’t long left of the window.

If Forest withdraw from the running for his signature, it does seem that he could well stay put with the Lions after all.

For the Reds it could be a case of going back to the drawing board if Millwall don’t want to play ball as they will risk missing out on their back up options in the market if they leave it too long.

Sometimes you just have to bite the bullet and move on from a player and in this instance it feels like Forest will do with time very much not on their side as the days tick down.