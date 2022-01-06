What is the latest with Jason Knight’s situation at Derby County amid previous Everton and Wolves talk?

Everton and Wolves are two of a whole host of Premier League clubs monitoring the progress of Derby County attacker Jason Knight, as per a Football League World exclusive.

The report goes on to name all of Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Leeds United, Burnley, and Newcastle United as interested parties.

The 20-year-old possesses the flexibility and adaptability to operate across the frontline for the Rams, whilst he is also an influential number 10 when required.

Knight is nearing 100 appearances already in Derby colours, which is an incredible achievement for the young attacker.

Quiz: Can you name which club Derby County signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 Darren Bent? Aston Villa Sunderland Fulham Tottenham

Chipping in with two goals and two assists, Knight is continuing to prove his ability in the final third, whilst he is a key source of chances for the Rams.

Given the situation that Derby finds themselves, teams could be looking to agree cut-price deals for some of the stars at the club, but Wayne Rooney confirmed when speaking to the media that no player will leave unless he gives it the green light.

Rumours concerning Knight have not resurfaced in the new year thus far meaning it is difficult to determine if a move away will be sanctioned this month.

Given the sheer number of Premier League outfits in pursuit, it is difficult to see none of those sides progressing in their initial interest, unless Derby ask for a price that cannot be justified.

Knight is progressing at an excellent rate with the Rams and has every chance of going on to enjoy a very successful career, however, it remains to be seen how long the derby chapter may be.