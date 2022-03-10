What is the latest with James Garner’s situation as Leeds United and Southampton circle?

James Garner is currently on loan with Nottingham Forest until the end of the season.

But the Manchester United midfielder has impressed in the Championship under Steve Cooper and could be looking for Premier League game time next season.

His position at Man United is unclear given the uncertainty at the club over the next managerial appointment.

Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he was loaned out to Forest last season and then again for this campaign.

However, he has been linked with a permanent move away from the Red Devils this week, with both Leeds United and Southampton interested in acquiring his services.

Garner has appeared in 29 of Forest’s league games this season, including 24 starts and has played a pivotal role in the team’s play-off challenge.

The midfielder will be hoping to get a fair shot at Premier League football next season, having proven himself in the second tier.

Whether or not United will be able to give him that chance may depend on who the club appoints as manager next season.

But perhaps most crucially, Garner agreed a new long-term contract with the club before being granted a loan move at the start of the season.

That greatly strengthens United’s bargaining position, in particular when it comes to Leeds United.

Leeds are seen as one of Man United’s biggest rivals, with deals between the two clubs not seen as a common occurrence.

It isn’t out of the ordinary that a player moves between these clubs, with some high profile examples such as Eric Cantona, Rio Ferdinand and Daniel James all springing to mind immediately.

But Southampton would surely be seen as a preferred destination if it is decided that Garner will be let go in the Summer.

Ultimately, Garner could still have a role to play in the United squad next season. Especially given the side’s current problems in midfield.

Perhaps Garner has been the solution required all this time.