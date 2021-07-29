What is the latest with James Garner at Man Utd as Swansea and Nottingham Forest eye move?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is continuing to run the rule over James Garner as Manchester United prepare for the forthcoming Premier League campaign.

A plethora of young players have been given their chance to impress in pre-season, with Garner, Anthony Elanga, Teden Mengi and Facundo Pellestri among those.

Others, such as Tahith Chong and Will Fish have been given game time, before they prepare to embark on loan spells with Birmingham City and Stockport County respectively.

Further young players are expected to depart Old Trafford on loan, however, as the returning international players continue to regain their fitness and prepare for next season.

Garner’s future is an interesting talking point. The midfielder spent last season on loan in the Championship, particularly impressing in the second half of the campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Garner scored four goals in 20 appearances for the Reds and established himself as a key player under Chris Hughton, and it isn’t a surprise that Forest are undoubtedly keen to have him back on loan for next season.

Swansea City, however, are also said to be keen on landing the 20-year-old, despite the Swans still on the lookout for a new manager following Steve Cooper’s departure.

What lies in store for Garner remains relatively unknown. According to Alan Nixon, the priority is to give the midfielder a new deal, with his current contract expiring in 2022.

Garner is then likely to be sent out on loan once again, but whether the Championship is to be his destination remains to be seen.

For now, Garner is firmly in United’s pre-season plans. He featured in last night’s 2-2 draw with Brentford at Old Trafford, replacing Andreas Pereira on the hour mark.