What is the latest with Jake Bidwell’s situation at Swansea City amid Birmingham City link?

Jake Bidwell is out of contract this Summer and has been linked most recently with a move to Birmingham City.

The full back’s contract runs out at the end of the season is available to discuss a pre-contract with any interested suitors to agree a deal for next season.

Birmingham City’s interest was noted in December.

The club are in the market for a new left back due to the situation with their own Kristian Pedersen, whose contract is also up at the end of the season.

Bidwell hasn’t featured for Swansea City since the 2-0 victory over Barnsley on November 24, with Ryan Manning having replaced him in the starting lineup.

Quiz: Can you name which club Swansea City signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Matt Grimes Bradford City Lincoln City Doncaster Rovers Exeter City

Swansea have only played three times since then due to the disruption of Covid-19 on the December fixture list.

Wales Online also reported recently that Swansea were working on the contract renewals of four players at the club. This included Bidwell, who was said to be the biggest concern out of the four players by this report.

Middlesbrough were also linked with a Summer move for Bidwell, which would be a more attractive proposition for the full back given their standing in the league table relative to Birmingham and Swansea.

However, since then, Chris Wilder has arrived at the club and he may have other targets of his own.

Bidwell isn’t short of options, with Swansea also still looking to keep him at the club. The 28-year old may yet still stay at the club, with any talk of a move having gone very quiet in the last couple of weeks.