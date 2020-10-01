What is the latest with Jack Clarke amid Birmingham City transfer links?

Birmingham City have had a steady start to life under Aitor Karanka.

The Blues have picked up five points from their opening three games of the season, leaving them unbeaten with a win and two draws.

Neil Etheridge, George Friend, Adam Clayton and the returning Scott Hogan have been signed to bolster Birmingham’s squad this summer, but there’s still more that can be done in the coming days.

Jack Clarke is perhaps one to watch ahead of deadline-day, with the Tottenham winger not looking like he will be in the picture under Jose Mourinho this season.

He set Spurs back £10m last summer, after a spell with Leeds United that saw the teenager rip the Championship to pieces under Marcelo Bielsa around the festive period of 2018.

However, his loan back to Elland Road last season wasn’t successful and he managed only 19 minutes of league football. Before long, he was on loan at QPR, but again struggled to find his groove.

This summer, Clarke has consistently been linked with a move to St Andrew’s, with Blues potentially offering the struggling winger another platform in the Championship to find his best.

This speculation has cooled in recent days, though.

That’s stemmed from Clarke’s agent – former Leeds and Ireland left-back Ian Harte – hitting out on Twitter and claiming that reports suggesting that his client was closing in on a move to Birmingham were not true.

With just days of the window left, we are awaiting the next developments surrounding Clarke as Birmingham look to carry on their positive start to the season.