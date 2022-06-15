What is the latest with Jack Butland’s situation as Birmingham City transfer links emerge?

Birmingham City will be keen to make a positive start to the 2022/23 campaign after experiencing a disappointing end to the previous term.

The Blues only managed to win one of their final 10 league games as they finished 20th in the Championship standings.

With Lawrence Bassini currently looking to complete a takeover deal for Birmingham, it will be interesting to see whether the club will engage in a great deal of transfer business if he does become their new owner.

One of the players who has recently been linked with a move to St Andrew’s is Jack Butland.

According to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon, Birmingham are looking to sign the goalkeeper on a temporary deal from Crystal Palace.

With the Blues eyeing a move, we have decided to take a look at the latest regarding Butland’s current situation at Palace…

Butland spent the majority of the previous campaign as a back-up option for Vicente Guaita as he only made eight appearances in the top-flight.

With Palace currently aiming to seal a deal for Sam Johnstone, Butland is likely to fall further down the pecking order at Selhurst Park if the Premier League outfit completes a move for the former Manchester United man.

The 29-year-old’s current contract with the Eagles is set to run until 2023 and thus the current transfer window represents a good chance for the club to secure a reasonable fee for him.

As per a report from The Sun last month, Rangers and AFC Bournemouth are both keeping tabs on the keeper ahead of a potential swoop.

According to Birmingham Live, the Blues have indeed enquired about Butland’s availability in terms of a loan move.

However, with Rangers and Bournemouth both believed to be keen on striking an agreement with Palace, Birmingham may end up missing out on a deal.

Although Birmingham will be able to call upon the services of Neil Etheridge next summer, they may need to bolster their options in this particular position following Connal Trueman’s departure.