What is the latest with Ivan Toney amid transfer links to Tottenham, Leicester and Everton?

All Ivan Toney’s focus will be on his side’s upcoming play-off semi-final with Bournemouth but beyond that, his Brentford future seems unclear.

The 25-year-old only joined the Bees last summer but has quickly become a talismanic figure in west London – missing just one Championship game all season while scoring 31 times and adding 10 assists.

Toney’s impressive performances have caught the attention of a string of Premier League clubs, with Arsenal, Leeds United and West Ham United already linked.

In recent weeks, they’ve been joined in the race for the striker by Everton and Leicester City, who are understood to be preparing bids, while Tottenham have also been touted as a potential destination.

The interest of ‘big clubs’ has been confirmed by Barry Fry, director of football at Toney’s former club Peterborough United, who has revealed that such teams have contacted him in search of more information about the in-demand forward.

The Englishman’s exploits this season haven’t just earned him another goldenboot award but also saw him break the Championship single-season goalscoring record after bagging his 31st against Bristol City on the weekend.

‘He only scores tap ins’ ‘he only scores pens’ 31 goals i call it! Happy 2 break the record but obviously couldn’t of done it without my team mates ❤️

Onto the play offs now let’s finish the job off 🙌🏾⚽️

also just maybe now you can put a lil respect on my name. 👀 @BrentfordFC — Ivan Toney (@ivantoney24) May 8, 2021

Toney was bullish after his impressive achievement, calling for people to “put a lil respect on my name” and it seems his current club have done more than that.

Sources informed Football League World last month that it will cost in excess of £35 million to sign Toney this summer, with the Bees feeling he’s worth more than Ollie Watkins, who joined Aston Villa for £33 million ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

It seems Brentford are now preparing themselves for the 25-year-old’s exit as recent reports have indicated they’ve identified Hibs’ Kevin Nisbet as a potential replacement.

While this is a transfer saga that shows no signs of slowing down, for the time being, it remains unclear exactly where Toney will be playing his football next season – though it will undoubtedly be in the Premier League.