What is the latest with Ismaila Sarr’s transfer situation at Watford as West Ham links emerge?

Ismaila Sarr looks destined to leave Watford this summer.

The Senegalese winger remained with the Hornets the last time they dropped down to the Championship in 2020/21, but there appears to be an acceptance this time around that it is the right time for all parties to move on.

Where he ends up remains to be seen, with intense speculation surrounding the 24-year-old’s future.

Here, we’ve gathered all the latest transfer news regarding his Watford exit.

What is the latest?

At this point, several clubs in the Premier League have been linked with a move for Sarr.

These include but are not limited to Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Everton, and most recently, West Ham United.

As per the Sunday edition of The Mirror (12th June, page 72) David Moyes and the Hammers are plotting a £25 million pound bid for the winger.

It is stated in the report that Watford would be willing to listen to offers around the figure above, too, which suggests that the Hammers have a real chance of securing an agreement with the Hornets.

In an article by The Athletic last week, it emerged via Sarr’s representatives that there are plenty of options on the table moving forward and that it was now simply about finding the right fit for the player, and the right deal between Watford and another proposed club.

The Athletic piece on June 10th also stated that whilst there had been no official approaches, initial talks over Sarr had been held with two unnamed clubs in Italy and Germany.

It looks as though this one is not a deal that will be done quickly this summer, but expect things to accelerate towards the end of the month, with Sarr set to return to pre-season on the 27th June.