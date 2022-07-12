What is the latest with Ismaila Sarr’s situation at Watford as Championship season edges closer?

Watford’s summer has been a relatively quiet one so far in terms of incomings and outgoings.

The Hornets have made just one signing so far – forward Vakoun Bayo – and we are yet to see a couple of key players leave that were expected to bring the club a lot of cash.

One of those players is Senegalese international Ismaila Sarr.

The last time Watford dropped down to the Championship the 24-year-old was linked with a transfer to the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United, but after a disappointing second half of last season, those clubs have not come banging down the door this time around.

Here, we’ve gathered all of the latest developments in one place.

What is the latest?

In all honesty, things have gone rather quiet on the sale of Sarr front.

A number of teams have been linked with the attacker this summer, but as yet, none have come to fruition.

The Hornets want a sizeable fee for the winger, which is potentially putting teams off.

There have been a key development in the saga recently, though.

That came courtesy of Hornets sporting director Cristiano Giaretta, who recently told the Watford Observer that if Sarr is still at the club come the end of the month, it is highly likely he will be available for selection.

The Watford chief told the Watford Observer: “It’s highly likely that if they [Sarr and Dennis] are here when the season starts, they will be available for first-team games if Rob chooses to select them.

“They would like to leave and have been looking at potential moves, but they are not causing us any problems. They are not banging on our door to get away as soon as they can.

“They will stay at the club if the market doesn’t deliver something we think is acceptable, in the same way Sarr stayed with us the last time we were in the Championship.”

Whilst it would no doubt be a lot of quality remaining at the club if Sarr were to stay, you do question whether or not the Hornets would be hit financially given that he was expected to command a big fee this summer.

In a further update this afternoon, Sarr was named on the bench for Watford for their pre-season friendly against Bolton Wanderers, featuring in the second half.