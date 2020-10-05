What is the latest with Ismaila Sarr and transfer links with Man United?

It would be no surprise to see Manchester United working very hard to get deals over the line before the international deadline closes this evening.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s side were hammered 6-1 by Tottenham last night, which has made the fact that Donny van de Beek has been their only summer signing seem an awful decision.

Their move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho has dominated the headlines but that now looks unlikely and with the clock ticking down it appears they’re assessing other options.

Watford’s Ismaila Sarr is one such option though there is no rush when it comes to doing a deal for the 22-year-old with the domestic window open until the 16th of October.

Do these celebrities support QPR, Watford, Luton or Charlton Athletic?

1 of 14 Geri Halliwell Watford Charlton QPR Luton

United’s interest has been reported for some time now but appears to have grown over the last few weeks, with Liverpool thought to be in pole position to sign the winger at one point.

It seems as though things are progressing now for the Manchester side as Telefoot Lachaine (via GetFrenchFootballNews) have reported that the two clubs are in intense talks over a deal.

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that the Red Devils’ pursuit of another winger, Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, has been held up by the fact that the Premier League club only want a loan but the La Liga sides want a permanent move.

Romano has indicated that same issue is proving a stumbling block in United’s move for Sarr, while Telefoot Lachaine has added that the Old Trafford outfit have had a loan offer that included a £45 million option to buy rejected.

That report claims that the Championship club want to insert a clause that would mean they have to pay £25 million should they choose to activate their option to buy.

It is believed that despite those issues, United remain in hot pursuit and are trying to find a compromise.