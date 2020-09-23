What is the latest with Ismaila Sarr and a potential transfer to Liverpool?

Liverpool’s transfer business sparked into life last week as we saw the arrivals of Thiago Alacantara and Diogo Jota from Bayern Munich and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively.

Indeed, it’s a pair of signings that has Reds fans excited for the rest of the new Premier League season but the rumours aren’t stopping there, with Ismaila Sarr’s name still coming up in conversation.

Here, we look at the latest involving the attacker’s potential move from Watford to Merseyside.

Sarr is a player that showed, at times last season, he is good enough for the Premier League despite being in a team that ultimately was relegated from the top flight.

An attacking player that could provide good back-up to the likes of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, we’ve seen him linked for most of this transfer window.

However, the thought process had been in recent days that, with the arrival of Jota in particular, Sarr would no longer be needed by the men from Anfield.

France Football is reporting conversely, though, and is claiming that an agreement has been made between Liverpool and Watford over a fee, with personal terms being discussed.

Interestingly, the report also suggests Aston Villa are looking at the player with them apparently ready to outbid the Reds and offer Sarr a place in the first-team XI at Villa Park, something that the Anfield club probably cannot guarantee given their attacking trio.

Clearly, then, there’s still a story to be played out here and there’s every chance he could leave Vicarage Road, it just remains to be seen where he ends up in these coming weeks.