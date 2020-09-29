What is the latest with Ismaila Sarr amid Aston Villa/Man United transfer links?

The future of Ismaila Sarr at Watford is likely to be a topic that dominates the headlines between now and the end of the transfer window.

The winger became Watford’s club-record signing when he arrived for a reported fee of £25million from Rennes last summer, scoring six goals in his debut season at Vicarage Road.

Watford’s season, of course, didn’t quite go to plan, as the Hornets were relegated from the Premier League down to the Sky Bet Championship.

Sarr’s future has since been plunged into uncertainty following their relegation, with a host of high-profile clubs said to be after his signature.

Quiz: 6 of these Watford facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 In 2018/19 Watford reached the FA Cup final for the first time in their history - true or false? True False

Liverpool’s interest seems to have ended in the winger, but it’s now Manchester United and Aston Villa who are being heavily linked with the 22-year-old.

The latest is that Manchester United have made an enquiry for Sarr, according to reports from the Daily Telegraph, as the Red Devils look to bring in a right-sided winger.

A bid is yet to be tabled by United, but it is likely that Watford will stick to their valuation of around £40million for the Senegalese attacker.

Villa have this week been linked with a move for Sarr, as per France Football, but there is nothing else to report on their interest as of yet.

After spending big on the likes of Matty Cash and Ollie Watkins this transfer window, it remains to be seen whether Villa spend big once again, with Sarr still having another four years left on his Watford deal.

Sarr, meanwhile, made his first appearance for Watford since their relegation from the Premier League at the weekend, featuring for 89 minutes in the win over Luton Town.