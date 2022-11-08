What is the latest with Isaiah Jones’ situation at Middlesbrough amid recent Crystal Palace and West Ham links?

Middlesbrough have had a hugely frustrating season so far, although the fans will hope for a bright future under Michael Carrick.

The Manchester United legend was finally named as Chris Wilder’s successor last month and has guided Boro to four points from his first three games in charge.

Moving forward, Carrick will already have one eye on the January window as he looks to make his own mark on the squad. Yet, whilst the focus will be on incomings, Boro could also face a battle to keep hold of one key man – Isaiah Jones.

The right-sided player is believed to be attracting intention from Crystal Palace and West Ham, with the chance to move to the capital surely one that will appeal.

However, pleasingly for Boro, they aren’t in a position where they have to sell.

Jones has a deal at the Riverside Stadium that runs until the summer of 2025, so they will rightly demand a big fee before they consider losing the rapid winger.

Of course, that won’t necessarily put off the Premier League clubs and if Jones did decide to push for a move then it could change the situation considerably.

But, there’s no sign of that happening and, in truth, the player would benefit from spending at least another 18 months at Boro, where he will hope to improve and evolve under Carrick.

Previously used as a wing-back, Carrick has now adopted a back four system, meaning Jones is playing as a more orthodox winger and is operating higher up the pitch.

So, he needs his numbers to reflect that, with two goals and three assists not good enough this season, even if the majority of his game time came as a wing-back.

Given his pace, dribbling ability and quality on the ball, it does seem inevitable that Jones will make a move to the top-flight at some point in his career but there’s no rush – so a January switch does feel unlikely.

Instead, he will hope to thrive under Carrick and become the key, consistent performer that all at the club know he can be.

Once that happens, with or without Boro, you would expect Isaiah Jones to be playing in the Premier League.

