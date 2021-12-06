What is the latest with Ipswich Town’s managerial search after Paul Cook’s sacking?

Ipswich Town took the decision to relieve Paul Cook of his duties on Saturday after their 0-0 draw against Sky Bet League Two side Barrow in the FA Cup.

The former Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic manager had previously take charge of the Tractor Boys during the second half of the last campaign and oversaw a mass overhaul of the playing squad during the summer, signing no less than 19 new players as the East Anglian side set their sights on promotion.

A slow start to the season piled the pressure on the shoulders of Cook however a recent upturn in results did see his side start to make progress and move up the league standings as a result.

However at the time of writing Town currently sit some seven points off the play-off places and as a result their CEO Mark Ashton has chosen to make a change in the dugout.

As to who comes in as the new man to take the team forwards is anyone’s guess, with several names having already been linked with the post at Portman Road.

Former Ipswich player Darren Ambrose has suggested that the recently sacked Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock is the ideal candidate to take the club forwards, whilst former Chelsea and Derby County manager Frank Lampard has also been spoken about in some quarters.

For now though the club must turn their attentions to matters on the pitch, as they prepare to take on Charlton Athletic at the Valley tomorrow night in League One, with the speculation over who will takeover as their new boss being set to continue for a good while yet.