What is the latest with Harry Toffolo’s situation at Huddersfield Town as Nottingham Forest rumours linger?

Huddersfield Town are still in the process of recovering from Carlos Corberan’s sudden departure last week.

One concern for Town fans is that high-profile players could soon follow the Spaniard out of the door.

Lewis O’Brien is a player that’s never too far away from transfer speculation, with it Football League World’s understanding that there’s a release clause in the midfielder’s contract.

There’s also a significant saga developing with Harry Toffolo and Nottingham Forest, with The Athletic detailing their interest in taking the left-back with them to the Premier League for as little as £2.5m.

That interest in Toffolo is genuine and, it’s fair to say, a deal might well be on the cards with only 12 months left on the 26-year-old’s deal.

What’s the latest?

Forest’s focus has been on other wing-backs in the last couple of days, with Omar Richards arriving from Bayern Munich and Neco Williams from Liverpool.

The interest in Toffolo remains, although he’s continuing to train with Huddersfield and is in the thick of Danny Schofield’s pre-season.

Toffolo started this afternoon’s pre-season friendly with Morecambe, with Schofield naming him in his first-half XI.

In the last week there’s also been an update from Head of Football Operations, Leigh Bromby, on both Toffolo and O’Brien.

“Both players are contracted and in training at the minute,” Bromby explained, via Yorkshire Live. “Those two players had fantastic seasons. For me, it shows what the players have done and how they’ve developed that there’s interest.

“Now, if we can keep those players fantastic, [but] there’s a reality to the situation: if there’s Premier League interest, I’m sure the players have ambitions to play there. We have to respect and understand that.

“But both players are happy at Huddersfield Town. They love the experiences they’re having here. They’ve been a big part in what we do. For us to have interest shows we’re doing something right.”

As things stand, then, Toffolo is part of the plans at Huddersfield.

That can change quickly, however, with Corberan’s swift exit underlining the sometimes brutal nature of football.

