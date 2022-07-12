What is the latest with Han-Noah Massengo’s situation at Bristol City amid summer transfer talk?

Bristol City had a fairly poor season last year as they finished the campaign sat 17th in the league.

However, one player that did well was Han-Noah Massengo in midfield for City.

The 21-year-old made 39 appearances for the Robins in all competitions establishing himself as a key feature in Nigel Pearson’s side.

The midfielder was offered a new contract at Ashton Gate back in January but no deal was able to be struck.

As a result, it came as no surprise that there was interest in the player as last season came to a close.

Back in May, French outlet RMC Sport reported that Nice had made enquiries about the young player in the hope they could lure him back to his home country.

The report also states the Leicester City and an unnamed Bundesliga club were also monitoring the situation.

There were further claims that Nice officials had held meetings with the young player’s representatives.

Boss Nigel Pearson made a comment towards the end of the season that players would dictate their future and remarked that he didn’t want players playing out their contract in his side.

Quiz: The big Bristol City summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 1. What is Alex Scott's new squad number for 2022/23? 4 7 9 11

As it stands Massengo’s contract position sits in the same place as he enters the final year of his contract this season.

However, as the season approaches it, we are yet to see any concrete interest in the 21-year-old and as it stands, it doesn’t look as though anyone is coming in to make a move this summer.

As the season edges closer, this could still change but with him still so young and potentially available on a free transfer next season, clubs could choose to monitor him for another year especially with some of the high level interest that has come his way.

If Massengo does find himself a Robin by the time the new season arrives, it will be up to him to prove he is worthy of a place in the side as Pearson did opt to put him on the bench towards the end of last season due to his potential departure.

It will be interesting to see how this one develops as the season creeps closer.