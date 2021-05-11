What is the latest with Gus Hamer at Coventry amid transfer links to Rangers, West Brom and Brighton?

With the season now drawing to a conclusion, the rumour mill is now starting to step up a notch, as we prepare for the return of the transfer market this summer.

One such player who has now found himself to be the subject of much speculation going into the transfer market, is Coventry City’s Gustavo Hamer.

The midfielder only joined the Sky Blues from Dutch top-flight side PEC Zwolle for a reported £1million last summer, but he is already attracting plenty of attention from elsewhere.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, Premier League Brighton, Championship title winners Norwich, play-off contenders Brentford and Scottish champions Rangers are all interested in moves for the 23-year-old once the market reopens.

However, that quartet are seemingly not alone with their interest in Hamer, with recent reports from The Athletic now claiming that West Brom – whose relegation from the Premier League was confirmed on Sunday – are also keen on the Dutchman.

The Baggies will certainly need to strengthen their midfield this summer, with on-loan trio Okay Yokuslu, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Conor Gallagher all set to return to their parent clubs this summer.

Indeed, the fact that that interest in Hamer is starting to emerge is perhaps not surprising, given his impressive debut campaign with Coventry.

In total, Hamer scored five goals and provided two assists in 42 league appearances for Mark Robins’ side from the centre of midfield, where some strong performances helped the Sky Blues secure their Championship status for 2021/22, following promotion last season.

As a result, it is unlikely that Coventry are going to want to lose Hamer this summer, and given he has two years remaining on his contract with the Championship club, they are in a decent position to negotiate any offers that come in for the midfielder.

Never the less, the finances available to the likes of Norwich, Brighton and Rangers given their top-flight status next season, and to West Brom thanks to the parachute payments, means that those interested clubs may well be capable of affording whatever asking price Coventry put on Hamer.

With that in mind, it does therefore seem as though this is one that could be set to run for quite some time yet, given the negotiation that may be needed to agree a deal, and the fact that those interested clubs may have the scope to do that.