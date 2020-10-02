What is the latest with Gerhard Struber’s situation at Barnsley?

Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber has been linked with the manager’s job at MLS side New York Red Bulls according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

New York Red Bulls are lining up a shock move to make Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber their new manager. #barnsleyfc #nyrbfc #newyorkredbulls #redbulls — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) September 24, 2020

Struber was appointed as Barnsley’s manager back in November 2019, as he took charge from popular Oakwell figure Daniel Stendel after a poor run of results.

Struber guided the Tykes to safety in the Championship last season on the final day of the season, after they beat Brentford on the final day of the 2019/20 season at Griffin Park.

Austrian reports (via the Yorkshire Post) had claimed that Struber had agreed a deal to take the job in the MLS, although it remains to be seen as to whether this is true.

The Yorkshire Post have revealed that the Barnsley boss has taken training on Friday, ahead of their match against Middlesbrough at the Riverside this weekend.

Barnsley are currently sat 20th in the Championship table after their opening three matches, and will be eager to put together a positive run of form at the earliest of opportunities.

Some of the Oakwell faithful will feel as though the match against Middlesbrough is the perfect opportunity to start up a positive run of results as well, but these recent reports on Struber’s future make it far from ideal preparation heading into a game.

Struber revealed in his post-match press conference after their draw with Coventry City last weekend that he was focused on the task at hand with Barnsley, and wouldn’t comment on a potential move elsewhere.

“At the moment I am here as coach and we will see what the future brings. Right now, my focus and concentration is on my boys.

“I am here. I am the head coach here and I have the responsibility. Many people around me and in the media write about interest from other clubs. At the moment, this is not a new one. I have the focus here and this is my job.”