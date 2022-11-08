What is the latest with George Hall’s situation at Birmingham City amid Leeds United talk?

With the transfer window set to open in January, it will be interesting to see whether Birmingham City opt to engage in some business.

Under the guidance of head coach John Eustace, the Blues have made an encouraging start to the season and are currently only four points adrift of the play-off places in the Championship.

Set to take on Swansea City at St Andrew’s this evening, Birmingham will be brimming with confidence heading into this game after securing victory in their showdown with Stoke City last weekend.

Ahead of this particular fixture, one of the club’s players has been linked with a move away.

According to Football Insider, Leeds United are lining up a new bid for George Hall after having a £3m offer rejected by the Blues earlier this year.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the latest regarding Hall’s situation at Birmingham amid interest from the Whites…

Leeds tried to sign Hall in the previous transfer window but were knocked back by the Blues who opted to reject their offer.

Jesse Marsch’s side are now expected to submit a bigger bid for the midfielder in an attempt to secure his services.

Birmingham will not want to part ways with Hall as they have started to integrate him into their first-team.

The 18-year-old has made 15 appearances in the Championship this season and could potentially feature for the Blues in tonight’s fixture.

Having provided two direct goal contributions at this level, Hall will be hoping to add to this tally between now and January.

In terms of his contract situation, Hall’s current deal with Birmingham is reportedly set to run until 2024.

The Blues will certainly be in no rush to sell the midfielder and thus it may take a massive bid from Leeds to test their resolve.

Whereas there is no guarantee that Hall will go on to play in the top-flight for the Whites if he seals a switch to Elland Road, he is likely to feature regularly for his current side in the Championship.

Taking this into consideration, it could be argued that the teenager should stay at Birmingham until at least the end of the 2022/23 season.