What is the latest with Folarin Balogun’s situation at Arsenal amid Nottingham Forest interest?

There could be a major tug of war in the January transfer window for Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun, who is wanted by a number of Championship outfits.

The 20-year-old is set to be granted a loan move for the second half of the season by the Gunners after finding first-team opportunities hard to come by, with the likes of Swansea City, Millwall and Middlesbrough reported to be interested earlier in the month.

A new name to be added to that is Nottingham Forest, who according to John Percy of The Guardian have the youngster high on their radar as the Reds look to bolster their attack.

Forest’s current two striker options of Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor and in their 30’s and Balogun would give a fresh injection of pace at the top end of the pitch.

And head coach Steve Cooper is no stranger to looking at the top flight for singings, having utilised his contacts whilst at Swansea City to bring several talented young Premier League players in such as Conor Gallagher and Rhian Brewster.

Balogun isn’t the only striker on the radar of the Tricky Trees though, with Aston Villa’s Keinan Davis also being tracked by the club.

The 23-year-old possesses a completely different style though to Balogun and already has Championship experience, having played 28 times in the 2017-18 campaign in the second tier.

It is the Arsenal forward though who is desperate for minutes in senior football having scored 13 times in 11 under-23 Premier League outings this season, and Steve Cooper could provide him with that.

But so can other Championship managers and with Chris Wilder, Gary Rowett, Russell Martin and also Scott Parker of Bournemouth all linked with a move for the USA-born forward next month, Forest will have a battle on their hands if he’s the number one target.