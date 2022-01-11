What is the latest with Folarin Balogun as Middlesbrough aim to close out crucial transfer agreement?

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has agreed to move to Middlesbrough on loan this month, as per a recent post on Twitter by Fabrizio Romano.

The 20-year-old has long been talked about as a player that was due to head out on a temporary basis from the Emirates Stadium and it now appears that Chris Wilder’s side have won the race for his signature.

As reported by Romano, the final details have been accepted by the Gunners and the clauses are in place, which means all that is left now for the club and the player is to complete the final checks and medical examinations ahead of confirming and announcing the deal.

Boro had been keen to add to their forward options and will have been delighted to secure one of the best young players in the country, with Balogun having already hit 15 goals in 13 games at academy level for Arsenal this season.

The challenge for the striker now will be to come into the squad and hold down a starting spot at the Riverside Stadium in an area of the team which is at its most competitive for years.

Wilder is clearly a big believer in his abilities and it will certainly be interesting to see how Balogun gets on in what is a very difficult league in the form of the Sky Bet Championship.

Only time will tell if this was the best move for the player himself but looking at it on the grand scheme of things, it ticks all the boxes for what Boro want right now.