What is the latest with Etienne Camara’s situation at Huddersfield amid Nottingham Forest and Leicester transfer talk?

It has not been a good first half of the season for Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers return to Championship action this weekend, but find themselves bottom of the table.

Danny Schofield was replaced by Mark Fotheringham following a poor run of results that cut the team adrift of the rest of the second division.

Fotheringham will be hoping that the recent four week break will have helped the team to recharge and reset ahead of a very important second half of the campaign, with the club looking to avoid any kind of relegation scrap.

With the January transfer window also on the horizon, it is coming into a busy period for all EFL clubs, with the Christmas schedule also set to pile on the fixtures.

Here we look at the latest surrounding the speculation over Etienne Camara’s future at the John Smith Stadium, amid links with Nottingham Forest…

The Reds beat Huddersfield to earn promotion via the play-offs last season and celebrated that triumph by signing an obscene amount of new players, including Harry Toffolo and Lewis O’Brien.

According to The Sun, Steve Cooper is potentially looking to sign a third Huddersfield player in Camara.

The 19-year old is considered a valuable asset to the Terriers, with a worth of up to £10 million.

The club even triggered a clause in his contract in November to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

The Frenchman is now set to remain with the club until 2024 if no offers do arrive.

The clause was triggered based on the number of appearances made in the team this season, with 10 starts enough to see his deal extended.

Camara has featured 13 times in the league for Huddersfield, emerging as a bright young talent with a lot of potential.

His performances have been good enough to catch the attention of the likes of Forest, who are weighing up whether to make a move for the midfielder at the turn of the year.

However, it is understood that any deal is likely to involve the player remaining with Huddersfield for the remainder of the current season.