What is the latest with Emi Buendia amid previous transfer links to Arsenal and now West Ham?

Norwich City are set to face a very uncertain period over the summer transfer window with regards to the potential long-term future of their star-man Emiliano Buendia.

Buendia has enjoyed another outstanding season with the Canaries, and he played a pivotal role in helping Daniel Farke’s side bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking by claiming the league title with 97 points. The attacker was rightly named as the division’s Player of the Season after managing to fire in a remarkable 15 goals and 16 assists in 39 appearances.

Given the attacker’s excellent form at Carrow Road, it is no surprise to have seen a lot of speculation emerge regarding his potential long-term future ahead of the summer. Buendia has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal since Norwich were relegated from the Premier League in 2019/20, and according to a report from The Sun, he remains a top target for them for this summer.

Football League World have also reported that Buendia has emerged on the radar of Liverpool with them considering a potential move for him if they need to replace Mo Salah. While there have also been reports from The Sunday Mirror (01/05/2021, p72) that West Ham United are also amongst the sides that could be keen to make a move for him.

The attacker has recently revealed in an interview with Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio that he does not know exactly where his future lies ahead of the summer transfer window. Whilst he also confessed that he could have potentially left Carrow Road last summer when the Canaries were relegated from the Premier League.

Since that interview, Buendia has now suggested that is content with life at Norwich and that he would see what happens in the future regarding his potential long-term future. Whilst Farke has recently suggested that he is confident that the Canaries can keep hold of him, and insisted that it would take a crazy offer for them to consider selling their top players.

It, therefore, seems like speculation surrounding Buendia will not be set to be subsided for a while yet and Norwich could have to endure plenty more reports regarding his future before then can be assured of keeping hold of him.