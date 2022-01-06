What is the latest with Dwight Gayle’s situation at Newcastle amid West Brom/Nottingham Forest transfer rumours?

Both West Brom and Nottingham Forest are said to be set to do battle for the signing of Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle this month, as per a recent report by The Telegraph.

The 32-year-old is very much out of favour with the Magpies and could now be set to assess his options this month as many clubs continue to be interested in acquiring his services.

Gayle is however one of the higher earners at St James’ Park and still has a contract with the North East outfit that runs until the summer of 2024, which means a January move could prove costly for either of the aforementioned Sky Bet Championship sides.

For this reason a loan move remains to be an attractive proposition for both the Baggies and the Reds, especially as Gayle boasts a good level of previous second tier experience.

Quiz: Can you name which club West Brom signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Alex Mowatt? Leeds Huddersfield Barnsley Sheffield United

West Brom are certainly in the better financial position to negotiate a deal for the frontman, however after signing Daryl Dike recently, it is as yet unclear as to whether their interest in the Newcastle man still remains or not.

Forest are however still in the market for a new striker and could well firm up their interest by making an offer for a player that previously scored 24 goals in 40 league outings for Albion.

With Gayle having made just five appearances this season for Newcastle, it would appear his time with the Magpies is coming to an end, especially as the club from the North East is looking to move in a new direction under their new owners.

Therefore this is a rumour that could well accelerate in the weeks ahead.