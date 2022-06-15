What is the latest with Dwight Gayle’s situation at Newcastle amid Boro and WBA links?

West Brom’s season this year was quite up and down and the Baggies will have been disappointed to finish the league sat in 10th.

However, Steve Bruce will now be keen to add to his side this summer and put his own stamp on the squad ahead of the new season in the hope that his team can push further up the league.

One place they will be looking to add to is their attacking options with the hope of scoring more goals and according to the Northern Echo, someone on the target list is former loan player Dwight Gayle from Newcastle United.

This is a move the makes sense with the 32-year-old having previously played for the team as well as the manager at the Toon.

A move away from Newcastle looks as though it could be on the cards for Gayle this summer. The striker has struggled for game time over the past number of seasons and following the takeover at the club, Eddie Howe is more likely to move his squad in a progressive direction making his chance of game time even smaller.

The player will be keen for a move himself if it allows him the opportunity to play regular football as he’s always been a player with the right attitude and at his age, he will have to take his opportunity.

However, if Albion do want him, they will be battling other sides to secure his signature with both Middlesbrough and Sheffield United also being credited with interest in him.

It’s not an unreasonable target for the Baggies especially as one of the best Championship strikers available but they do risk being outmuscled by another team in the bid to get him.