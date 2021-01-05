What is the latest with Duncan Watmore at Middlesbrough as West Brom, Burnley and Stoke City circle?

Duncan Watmore’s career has been given a new lease of life over the last six months.

After enduring an injury-ravaged couple of years with Sunderland it seemed inevitable that he’d be allowed to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of last season.

The forward was at a real crossroads in his career when Middlesbrough offered him the opportunity to train with the club and prove himself in terms of fitness and quality.

To say that he’s far exceeded expectations is an understatement.

After impressing Neil Warnock the 26-year-old signed a short-term contract with Middlesbrough that would give him the chance to prove himself on the pitch with a view to potentially signing a longer term deal.

Again, Watmore far exceeded expectations by becoming a first team regular and scoring an impressive five goals in eight appearances so far.

16 questions about Neil Warnock that Middlesbrough fans may struggle to get correct – Can you get full marks?

1 of 16 In what year was Neil Warnock born? 1945 1946 1947 1948

As a result the Teessiders are now in a bit of a tricky position.

Watmore’s contract is due to expire this month and while Middlesbrough have offered him an extended contract to stay with the club it seems that his form has attracted interest from elsewhere.

Premier League duo West Brom and Burnley are said to be interested, while Stoke City in the Championship are also keen on swooping for a player who is available on a free transfer.

As it stands it seems that the ball is completely in Watmore’s hands.

With Middlesbrough keen to keep the player and help him to continue the fine run of form that he’s enjoyed in recent weeks, the player must make a decision on whether to stay put and continue enjoying his football or take a gamble and look to establish himself at a higher level.