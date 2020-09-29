What is the latest with Dominic Iorfa at Sheffield Wednesday amid Watford interest?

It’s hardly been a quiet summer for Sheffield Wednesday, who saw a number of their senior players leave at the end of last season and have been active in the transfer market in order to bring in replacements.

With a few weeks still to go into the window closes, Garry Monk’s squad still looks quite thin and you feel the last thing they need now is to lose any key men.

Centre-back Dominic Iorfa is one of those key men, having established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet after an impressive 2019/20 campaign.

The former Wolves defender was a mainstay in the starting XI last term, with the combination of his ability to read play and his physical attributes seeing him produce a number of impressive displays, which earned him their player of the year award.

That does not appear to have gone unnoticed as, according to The Independent, Watford are targeting Iorfa as they look to put together a squad that can bounce back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The report claims that a Premier League club and another Championship side are also keen on the 25-year-old, meaning that Wednesday may face a fight to keep hold of him before the window closes.

However, Monk was pressed on the situation concerning the centre-back after the Owls defeat on Sunday and provided an update that may ease the fears of fans of the Yorkshire club – suggesting he was not aware of any contact over the player.

He said (via Sheffield Star): “Not that I am aware of. Dom is an important part of what we are doing here and there’s been nothing.”

We may see a move begin to materialise as the end of the window creeps closer but it seems, for the time being, there has not been any movement from Watford.

With two years left on his current deal, however, you’d imagine it would have to be a fairly significant offer to prize him away with the season already underway.