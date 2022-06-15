What is the latest with Djed Spence’s situation as Tottenham and Forest eye Boro ace?

The immediate future of Middlesbrough wing-back Djed Spence is one that has captured the fascination of many early into this transfer window.

Playing an integral role in Nottingham Forest’s promotion last season, spending the campaign on loan with the Reds, the newly-promoted Premier League outfit have been after securing a permanent move for the 21-year-old.

Spence has been on the radar of several Premier League clubs for months now, including both North London clubs who have seemingly been particularly keen.

However, the latest report from Football Insider has claimed that Spurs are growing increasingly confident that they can agree a deal to bring the young defender to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The report states that the London club held talks last night in regards to the flying wing-back and are believed to be in a good position to secure the 21-year-old’s services.

Spence featured 50 times for the Reds last season in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing a further five assists, with his pace, dribbling ability and end-product justifying the continued hype around his name.

Discussions about the final fee are likely to continue as the two clubs try to come to an agreement, with Spence’s deal at the Riverside Stadium expiring in 2024.

Boro, who have been resigned to losing the 21-year-old for quite a while now, have seen Isaiah Jones kick on in Spence’s absence, meaning that they are unlikely to seek a wing-back option with the sum of money they are set to regenerate from Spence’s expected arrival.