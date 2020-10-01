What is the latest with Dion Sanderson amid Sheffield Wednesday transfer links?

Sheffield Wednesday have had a steady summer and Garry Monk will be delighted with how his squad is shaping up.

A streamlined group are still looking to claw their way back to parity in terms of points on the board, but there’s no denying it’s been a positive period for the Owls.

The coming days will surely see Monk look to shape up his squad with a few more signings, one of which could be Wolves defender, Dion Sanderson.

Sanderson was on loan at Cardiff City for a point last season, making 10 appearances and registering two assists.

Tim Spiers from The Athletic has reported that Wolves are open to moving Sanderson out again this summer, either on loan or on a permanent deal.

Dion Sanderson not involved for the U23s again today. Likely to move on this summer, possibly even a permanent deal. Not in Nuno's plans. — Tim Spiers (@TimSpiers) September 18, 2020

The interest from Hillsborough is there, according to Dom Howson, but as yet, there’s been no concrete move from Wednesday to bring the 20-year-old in despite him moving into the final year of his deal at Molineux.

Where Sanderson would fit in at Wednesday is quite clear, with Monk favouring a 3-5-2 formation at the start of the campaign.

Sanderson, naturally, would cover the right wing-back position, whilst also providing an option on the right-side of the defence.

Jacob Murphy was a player that Monk played as a wing-back towards the end of last season, but he’s returned to Newcastle United and is now part of the picture under Steve Bruce.

That’s heightened the need for a new face down the right-side of the team. Sanderson could be Wednesday’s. He’s available and the interest is there.