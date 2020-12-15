What is the latest with Derby County’s takeover situation?

Derby County’s potential takeover had gone relatively quiet in recent weeks, which will have been frustrating to hear for the club’s supporters.

The Rams continue to struggle to find positive results on the pitch, as they’re currently sat 22nd in the Championship table after their opening 18 matches in this year’s campaign.

There had been previous talk that Sheikh Khaled Bin Zayed Bin Saquer Al-Nahyan was eyeing a takeover of the club, but after Phillip Cocu was relieved of his duties in charge of the club after a poor run of form, any potential takeover was seemingly put on the back foot.

BBC journalist Ed Dawes has recently issued an important update on the potential takeover, with it being claimed that the club are confident on completing a deal by the end of December.

“I understand the club are still confident that the deal will go through by the end of the month. The figure of a £30m MSD loan is wide of the mark.

“The reported £500k legal bill from the flawed attempt to buy Newcastle will have no impact on the BZI takeover of Derby.”

This update from Dawes will be pleasing to hear for the Derby County supporters, who will be eager to see new owners in place before the January transfer window opens.

It comes after The Athletic’s Matt Slater had revealed that there were growing doubts over the takeover, as he claimed that there were concerns over Derby’s current debts.

It could be an interesting winter transfer window ahead for the Rams, as they look to add much-needed strength in depth to their squad to pull clear of the relegation-threatened teams around them in the Championship.

Derby are set to return to action on Wednesday evening, when they take on promotion-chasing Swansea City, in what is certain to be a tricky test for the Rams.

