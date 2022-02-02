What is the latest with Derby County’s takeover and EFL situation?

The Derby County takeover saga continues to rumble on at Pride Park with no end in sight.

The Rams are still very much in the red with regards to resolving their financial situation and will now be looking to find a buyer at the earliest opportunity as they seek to move on from the troubled Mel Morris era.

However the details of Friday meeting were recently shared which appeared to suggest that some major obstacles could be removed soon.

In another positive move, the club’s administrators, Quantuma, and the Football League have agreed on a four week extension for proof of funding to be provided.

Mike Ashley is said to be one of the bidders for the club, whilst former Derby chairman Andy Appleby and US investment firm Carlisle Capital are said to have put in offers for the troubled Midlands side.

The big 2022 Derby County quiz: One question about every first-team player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 1) How old is Ryan Allsopp? 29 30 31 32

In short, Derby are in a race against time to avoid being liquidated and matters have been further complicated by the fact that they owe compensation to both Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers.

The government has since got involved in the situation and continues to liaise with both the Rams and the Football League as a resolution is sought.

With time running out it is almost a case of now or never for this proud football club that is quite literally on its knees at the time of writing.

However there is still hope and many will be praying that a positive outcome comes from all this in the long run.