What is the latest with Derby County and their takeover situation?

The battle that Derby County showed to grab a late equaliser in their East Midlands derby clash with Nottingham Forest on Friday evening was the latest evidence of the belief among Wayne Rooney’s squad.

The turnaround at Pride Park since their dismal start to the season under Phillip Cocu has been hugely impressive but there remains one problem that still hasn’t been solved.

Sheikh Khaled’s reported £60 million takeover was originally supposed to be wrapped in 2020 but ongoing delays mean supporters are still waiting for something definitive.

Financial issues led to problems concerning player wages and a transfer embargo during December and parts of January, suggesting that it may be hard for the club to put the sort of emphasis on recruitment that Rooney has recently indicated will be important over the next 12 to 18 months if a deal isn’t done before the summer.

Only true Derby County fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Rams striker quiz – Can you?

1 of 22 In what year did Derby sign Matej Vydra? 2015 2016 2017 2018

Mel Morris spoke out in an interview last month in an attempt to calm fears among fans, suggesting that the deal was still live and that both parties still had a legal obligation to get it done.

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that an American party may be interested in a potential takeover and were shown around the club’s facilities last month.

The latest update from journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that there is still yet to be any further progress concerning the American party linked with a potential deal and he suggested they “sound like tyre kickers”.

There haven’t been particularly encouraging developments concerning Sheikh Khaled’s takeover either.

The Daily Mail have reported that he had enquired into deals for other English clubs, Bournemouth and West Ham United, previously but not followed them through.

The report also revealed despite the fact that all that needs to be completed is a transfer of funds and a final exchange of contracts are all that needs to be done, sources have indicated there has been a worrying lack of communication from the United Arab Emirates.

According to BBC Sport, there is a third party that should perhaps be considered in the form of previous investor Henry Gabay.

Gabay withdrew interest in a takeover last year but it is understood he has not completely dismissed the idea of making a new offer on behalf of his investors, though he “would want far greater clarity over the club’s affairs”.

There seems to be a fair number of forces in play at the moment but little to suggest that a completed deal is set to materialise.

As frustrating as it is for Derby fans, it seems they’re going to have to continue to be patient.