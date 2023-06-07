Veteran striker David McGoldrick enjoyed an impressive season at Derby County, as the Rams narrowly missed out on a League One play-off spot.

The 35-year-old started 29 third-tier games and added 10 appearances from the bench, emerging as the third highest-scorer in the division with 22 league goals, whilst he managed six assists.

A player who is much more than just the goals he scores too, the Republic of Ireland international combined fantastically well with his teammates, whilst his football IQ remains at a very high level.

McGoldrick saw his deal at Sheffield United expire last summer, during a season where he struggled for consistent game time, with his minutes particularly decreasing at Bramall Lane.

The forward's future is now a real topic of discussion, having only signed a one-year deal upon arrival at Pride Park last summer and with the upcoming transfer window edging closer to its opening.

Are Derby County wanting to keep David McGoldrick?

After a very impressive campaign, the Rams are keen on striking a further agreement with the vastly-experienced forward, as detailed in a Football League World exclusive report.

As per the League One club's retained list, Derby remain in negotiations with McGoldrick as he considers his future at this point.

A vital part of Derby's starting XI and emerging as perhaps the division's most impressive striker, it remains to be seen if the two parties can come to any sort of agreement.

Is a Notts County return on the cards for David McGoldrick?

Born in Nottingham, McGoldrick progressed through the academy ranks at Notts County, making his senior debut for the Magpies in early 2004, back when they were operating in the second-tier of English football.

Securing a move to the Premier League with Southampton that summer, McGoldrick was loaned back to his hometown club in 2005, making a further six league appearances.

The forward has gone on to enjoy spells with the likes of Nottingham Forest, Ipswich Town and Sheffield United and is now close to becoming a free agent once again.

As detailed in the aforementioned Football League World exclusive, Notts County are a potential landing spot as they look at their former academy graduate, over 15 years after his first departure.

In fact, the recently-promoted League Two side have tabled an offer for the experienced front man in what would be a major statement signing in a quest of securing back-to-back promotions.