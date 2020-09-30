What is the latest with David Brooks and Josh King amid Man United interest?

AFC Bournemouth have made a steady start to life back in the Championship, but that has been aided by Jason Tindall being allowed to carry a host of big names from the Premier League with him.

As the domestic transfer window ticks well into its final week, some of those players may be allowed to leave, with Premier League sides continuing to circle.

Two players seemingly in-demand are Josh King and David Brooks, who have been on the radar of Manchester United, as the Red Devils look to finally get their summer transfers in place.

However, recent reports from Manchester Evening News have confirmed that whilst the Lancashire side hold an interest in Brooks and King, they will not be making a move to sign either.

Brooks is the one they admire most, but he looks set to stay with Bournemouth in a bid to build up both form and fitness.

King is entirely different. He has been with Manchester United earlier in his career, but it appears that he wasn’t a concrete option this summer after Odion Ighalo saw his loan extended.

Reports from elsewhere (Fabrizio Romano) have confirmed that King is in talks with Torino over a move into Europe. It’s expected that Bournemouth will lose him before the end of the window.

King, 28, featured from the bench in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Norwich City, which extended Bournemouth’s unbeaten start to the season.

23-year-old Brooks has made four appearances at the start of 2020/21, plus winning another Wales cap. He missed out on Sunday as King featured for the first time.