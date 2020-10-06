What is the latest with David Brooks and his transfer links with Sheffied United and Man United?

With the international transfer window closing on Monday evening, EFL clubs’ focus will now shift over to the domestic transfer window, which slams shut in 10 days’ time.

The future of AFC Bournemouth’s David Brooks is likely to be a topic up for serious debate, with the midfielder likely to attract interest before the end of the window.

Brooks has made four appearances for Bournemouth this season – two of those coming in the Sky Bet Championship – with the Cherries making an impressive start to life back in the second tier.

The 23-year-old has attracted plenty of interest since the beginning of the window, and there is the opportunity for English sides to make a move for the Wales international before the 16th.

Manchester United and Sheffield United have both been linked with the attacking midfielder, and here, we provide the latest on the two sides’ interest.

From a Blades perspective, despite Chris Wilder recently saying that he would love to bring the midfielder back to Bramall Lane if he became available, a deal looks unlikely.

Yorkshire Live claim that Brooks will not be returning to Bramall Lane before the end of the transfer window, which could rule the Blades out of the race to land the playmaker.

From a Manchester United perspective, the Red Devils could well look to add more options to their attacking armory after failing to bring in a winger before the international deadline.

Manchester Evening News, though, have previously claimed that United are unlikely to make a move for Brooks, despite holding an interest in the midfielder earlier on in the window.