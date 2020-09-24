What is the latest with David Brooks amid Man Utd and Sheffield Utd interest?

Manchester United’s interest in signing AFC Bournemouth winger David Brooks won’t go away anytime soon, with the winger catching the eye with some impressive showings in recent months.

It had previously been reported that both Manchester United and Leicester City were interested in signing Brooks, although the Foxes have cooled their interest in signing the Cherries winger.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have recently signed Cengiz Under on a season-long loan deal, which means that Leicester are unlikely to pursue a deal to sign Brooks before the summer transfer window reaches a conclusion.

The Manchester Evening News have reported that Manchester United now have a clear pathway in the race to land Brooks’ signature with Leicester cooling their interest, which will be a real boost for ()’s side.

No official bid has been made by the Red Devils though, with Bournemouth’s hefty asking price of £40million seemingly stalling any progress on a potential deal between both parties.

Brooks caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for Bournemouth last season in the Premier League, although his efforts were unable to stop the Cherries from being relegated into the Championship on the final day of last year’s league campaign.

The winger made nine appearances in all competitions for Bournemouth last season, and chipped in with one goal for the club in an injury-hit season.

He has featured this season for Bournemouth as well, and seemingly isn’t letting rumours of a potential bid from Manchester United impact his performances.

Sheffield United are another team that are reportedly interested in signing Brooks, with the Welshman previously being on the books with the Blades.

Brooks made 37 appearances for Sheffield United, before moving to Bournemouth in 2018, where he has gone on to be a regular for the Cherries.

But it seems as though his long-term future could lie elsewhere, with Premier League sides already registering their interest in striking a deal with Bournemouth before the summer transfer window closes.

It’s certainly going to be an interesting few weeks ahead, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Brooks head to Old Trafford, if Manchester United can’t get a deal reached with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho.