What is the latest with Dan Neil’s situation at Sunderland amid Tottenham transfer link?

Sunderland will be looking to boost their chances of securing promotion to the Championship on Friday by securing victory over Sheffield Wednesday in the first leg of their play-off semi-final.

One of the individuals who will be pushing for a place in the club’s starting eleven for this fixture is Dan Neil.

The midfielder was brought on as a substitute in the closing stages of Sunderland’s 1-0 victory over Morecambe last weekend.

Neil’s promising performances for Sunderland this season have not gone unnoticed as he has recently been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

With the transfer window set to open in June, it will be intriguing to see whether the Black Cats are able to keep Neil at the Stadium of Light.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the 20-year-old’s current situation at Sunderland amid rumours linking him to Tottenham…

As per a report from Football Insider, Tottenham are currently keeping tabs on Neil ahead of the upcoming window.

Neil is also understood to be a potential target for Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Due to the presence of Luke O’Nien, Corry Evans and Elliot Embleton, the midfielder has been used as a substitute by manager Alex Neil in the club’s recent league fixtures.

The Sunderland academy graduate’s last start in League One came in March when his side were held to a 0-0 draw by Lincoln City.

In the 39 games that he has featured in this season, Neil has demonstrated that he is more than capable of delivering the goods at this level.

As well as scoring three goals for his side, the midfielder has provided seven assists for his team-mates and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.69 in this particular division.

When you consider that Neil signed a new contract at Sunderland last year, it may have to take a major offer from Tottenham to convince the club to part ways with him.

Neil is currently set to stay with the Black Cats until 2025 and thus they will be in no rush to cash in on him this summer.